II Lat Am Forum 2026 a sellout success for fifth consecutive year

The fifth annual Investment International Latin America Forum saw around 150 delegates congregate in Mexico City to hear from the leading names in the Mexican and wider Latin American wealth management market alongside product and fund providers.

Taking place at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City, on Thursday 10 September, the popular international conference followed sell-out events in São Paulo (2025), Montevideo (2024), and Miami (2023, 2022).

Dan Charles, head of media II and IA, and Investment International publisher Gary Robinson opened the event with their usual exuberance as they welcomed delegates and kicked off the line-up for the day, but not before Robinson announced the upcoming launch of IA Lat Am Adviser – a new regionally-focused publication in both Spanish and English by II's sister title International Adviser – which is being rolled out at the end of October to much anticipation.

II Lat Am Forum 2026’s lead sponsor for the fifth year in a row Investors Trust took the stage for the inaugural session, with Gustavo Otero, head of distribution LATAM, leading the presentation, accompanied by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, senior business development manager, both pictured L-R onstage above and below, LATAM. Now in its 24th year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.

Following Investors Trust’s engaging presentation, in which they put education at the forefront of their endeavours, Ashley Behrmann, business development manager at Capital International, demonstrated how wealth managers can simplify the delivery of international investment solutions while maintaining the sophistication, flexibility, and high-quality outcomes that clients expect, using the KISS principle.

In the next segment Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution introduced Momentum speaker Lorenzo La Posta who ran through the group’s Global Equity strategy and how the multi-manager mandate finds the best opportunities for growth.

Opportunities and solutions

After a short networking break, Canaccord Wealth’s business development director Daragh O'Sullivan and chief investment officer, funds, Justin Oliver, pictured below, delivered a presentation on the current investment environment and where some of the most attractive opportunities lie.

This was followed by María Fernanda Pérez Castilla, investment solutions associate, Mexico and US offshore, at Capital Vision, who discussed how the company creates tailored investment solutions for clients through a collaborative and iterative process.

In the first panel session of the day, II publisher Gary Robinson then chaired a session with some of the industry's key players from the advice, wealth management and brokerage world discussing the challenges and opportunities facing advisers and brokers in Mexico and the wider Latin American region, with diversification a recurring theme.

The panellists were:

Sebastian Higham, director at Niveton International

Adrian Morgavi, head of sales at Aiva

Diego dos Santos Lara, Brokers Financial Group

Mariana Garza Musi, managing partner at PillarPoint Capital

A delicious, Mexican buffet gave delegates the opportunity to reflect on the morning’s insights and catch up with their peers. Robinson then opened the post lunch session, a fireside chat with Andrea Watts, international business development manager at Marlborough, who talked about the award-winning investment company's offering for the international cross-border marketplace.

In the next presentation, Vumi's vice president of sales and marketing for LATAM Oscar Vera gave an overview of the IPMI sector and its importance to the Latin American marketplace, followed by iDAD’s global head funds and partnerships Jeremy Krausz who talked through iDad's investment proposition.

Product selection

Next up was the second panel of the day, which saw three key speakers brought back to discuss investment markets generally and how Latin America and Mexican investors tend to invest and select products and funds in a session chaired by Investment International associate editor Beth Brearley.

The panelists, pictured above, were:

Gustavo Otero, head of distribution LATAM at Investors Trust

Ashley Behrmann, business development manager at Capital International

Lorenzo La Posta, portfolio manager at Momentum

Speyside Capital's Paul Kopec finished the event with a key presentation on his company's proposition and how it differentiates from other whisky investment vehicles, with strategic partnerships manager Daniel Sharkey offering additional insights. Delegates were given the opportunity to sample some top tier whisky tasting before II publisher Gary Robinson rounded off the event with closing remarks and invited delegates to enjoy cocktails and further networking.

Sponsors and delegates alike enthused about the success of the event, which was truly bi-lingual. The English-speaking sessions were well received by all of the audience, with many taking advantage of headsets with translations in both Spanish and English available to all delegates. The buzz in the air was palpable as attendees looked ahead to next year’s II Lat Am Forum in Chile!

A full slideshow with extensive pictures from the event and video highlights will be published and broadcast here on Monday September 14, 2026.