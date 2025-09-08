The agenda for the Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 is revealed below.
This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is now also sold out and only open to waiting list applications.
"We have eight fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.
"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be sold out weeks in advance is incredible."
II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda
Date: Wednesday September 17, 2025
Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil
08.45am - 09:20am
Registration and Coffee
09:20 - 09:25
Welcome Remarks
Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.
09:25 - 10:00
Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust
II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.
This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.
10:00am – 10:25am
Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Aidan O'Shea - Business Development Manager and Andy Tinnion – Senior Business Development Manager will deliver their presentation entitled: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody
10:25am - 10:50am
Sponsor Presentation 3 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund
10:50am - 11:05am
Morning Networking Break
11:05am- 11.30am
Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth
Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.
11:30am- 11.55am
Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision
Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision
11:55am – 12:45pm
Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.
Panellists:
- Sebastian Higham – Director en Niveton International
- Marcelo Passos, MD, Empire
- Samyr Castro, CEO InvestSmart
- Adrian Morgavi, Head of Sales from Aiva
Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson
12:45pm - 13:45pm
Networking Lunch
13:45pm - 14:10pm
Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Rod Guest presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace
14:10pm - 14.35pm
Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi present an overview of the IPMI sector
14:35pm - 15:25pm
Industry Panel Sessions: In this key session we split the panel into two segments with a Regional Overview and Industry debate with:
Selected spokesperson from lead sponsor Investors Trust alongside additional selected spokespeople from our key sponsors.
15:25pm - 15.30pm
Closing Remarks
15:30pm- 18:00pm onwards
Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails
- This event is being planned to also include accredited CPD hours and official certification for the sessions.