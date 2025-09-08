The agenda for the Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 is revealed below.

This Fourth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2025 is one of the region's most popular events with sell outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023) and Montevideo (2024) last year. And this year's event is now also sold out and only open to waiting list applications.

"We have eight fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will of course have a Brazilian slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Portuguese speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them," said Gary Robinson, II and IA Publisher.

"It is our first Brazilian event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be sold out weeks in advance is incredible."

II Lat Am Forum 2025 Agenda

Date: Wednesday September 17, 2025

Location: Rosewood Hotel, São Paulo, Brazil

08.45am - 09:20am

Registration and Coffee

09:20 - 09:25

Welcome Remarks

Dan Charles, head of video II and IA and Investment International Publisher Gary Robinson opens the event.

09:25 - 10:00

Main Sponsor Session - Investors Trust

II Lat Am Forum 2025’s lead sponsor is once again Investors Trust. Now in its 23rd year, the company is a key provider of solutions and service in the Lat Am region.

This session will be lead by Gustavo Otero, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust. He will be joined by Carlos Pombo Lambrechts, Senior Business Development Manager, LATAM in this presentation.

10:00am – 10:25am

Sponsor Presentation 2 - Capital International Group's Aidan O'Shea - Business Development Manager and Andy Tinnion – Senior Business Development Manager will deliver their presentation entitled: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody

10:25am - 10:50am

Sponsor Presentation 3 - Michael Dalton of Newport Distribution presenting the Ai Machines Global Managed Risk Fund

10:50am - 11:05am

Morning Networking Break

11:05am- 11.30am

Sponsor presentation 4 - Canaccord Wealth

Speakers: Daragh O'Sullivan, Business Development Director, Canaccord Wealth and Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer - Funds, Canaccord Wealth will present this session.

11:30am- 11.55am

Sponsor presentation 5 – Capital Vision

Speaker: Elbio Fernández, Director of Investment Solutions for the Southern Cone, Capital Vision

11:55am – 12:45pm

Industry Panel Session 1 - In this session we bring together some of the industry's key players from the advice and brokerage world to discuss advice and challenges in Brazil and the wider Latin American region.

Panellists:

Sebastian Higham – Director en Niveton International Marcelo Passos, MD, Empire Samyr Castro, CEO InvestSmart Adrian Morgavi, Head of Sales from Aiva

Panel introduced by II Publisher Gary Robinson

12:45pm - 13:45pm

Networking Lunch

13:45pm - 14:10pm

Sponsor presentation 7 - Marlborough - Rod Guest presents an overview of Marlborough's offering for the international cross-border marketplace

14:10pm - 14.35pm

Sponsor presentation 8 - Vumi present an overview of the IPMI sector

14:35pm - 15:25pm

Industry Panel Sessions: In this key session we split the panel into two segments with a Regional Overview and Industry debate with:

Selected spokesperson from lead sponsor Investors Trust alongside additional selected spokespeople from our key sponsors.

15:25pm - 15.30pm

Closing Remarks

15:30pm- 18:00pm onwards

Post Event Networking Drinks/Cocktails