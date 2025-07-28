The countdown to the fourth annual II Latin America Forum 2025 which is to be held in São Paulo on September 17, 2025 is underway with just 25% of our delegates slots left available and the full list of speakers now in place.

Investors Trust is lead sponsor and partner for this event for the fourth year in a row and are joined as sponsors by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, Marlborough, as well as speakers and sponsors from Niveton International, Aiva, Empire and more.

As we prepare to launch the full agenda for this event this week, we first speak to Gustavo Otero, pictured above, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust, about why Brazil is the perfect location for this year's event.

"Brazil is the biggest economy all across Latin America, where the affluent middle class is rapidly growing and that niche is not properly served when you think about overseas investments," said Otero.

"Investors Trust has been present in the region from the early 2000s and has built a proper team and resources in Portuguese to provide the best service as possible. Brazil is suffering a very turbulent era, where Lula (who has previously been in jail for a money laundry case) is leading the country with a big controversy and opposition.

"So Brazilians are eager to diversify and send monies to more solid jurisdictions, with clear rules, and investment opportunities..

"Investors Trust is fully committed with the market, with more than two decades of expertise and a team fully dedicated to Brazil. We have all the marketing tools, resolution centre, ITA University, all in the same language. There is no other alternative as well-developed as our platform."

The Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 is a full day live event taking place on Wednesday 17th September in São Paulo, Brazil, with the venue at The Rosewood in the heart of São Paulo. Once again as with the previous three sell-out events, some of the biggest names in the international cross-border advice world will be in attendance.

The event will be bi-lingual with English and Portuguese interpreters at the event providing headsets in both languages for all on stage sessions.