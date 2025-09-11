As we look ahead to next week's II Lat Am Forum 2025 in São Paulo on Wednesday 17 September 2025, we speak to Capital International.

II Publisher Gary Robinson spoke to Aidan O'Shea - Business Development Manager and Andy Tinnion – Senior Business Development Manager who will deliver their presentation entitled: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody at the event.

Q: Can you give us a flavour as to what you will you be speaking about to delegates at II Lat AM Forum 2025 in your session: The Offshore Edge: Elevating Client Portfolios with Global Custody

A: With easy access to international investment markets, investing globally is a viable option for those looking to diversify and externalise their clients’ wealth. There are however numerous factors to contemplate when investing internationally, such as political risk and asset protection. Additional considerations include situs tax, which considers the location of the asset for legal purposes. Whilst the principle of situs is clear, determining the situs of certain assets, especially intangible assets such as shares, bonds, or intellectual property, can be complex.

Aidan and Andy will navigate through these various considerations, exploring how Capital International’s core investment services of stockbroking and custody, can empower advisors and their clients with flexibility and choice.

Q: What makes Capital International different to the competition?

A: Capital International strives to stay at the forefront of innovation. We work closely with wealth managers, financial advisers and investment managers, recognising that they understand their global clients’ needs best.

We regularly seek their feedback via our Business Development and Customer Services teams whether that be through ongoing interaction or carrying out Voice of the Client surveys. The feedback we gather is then used in shaping the continuous evolution of our investment platform and in developing product enhancements, such as the recent Deed of Donation facility and digital onboarding.

Our mission is to deliver outstanding client satisfaction and we do this through an unwavering commitment to our values: Innovation, Integrity and Excellence. We are closely aligned to the changing needs of our international intermediaries and to the evolving regulatory global landscape, with progress and innovation being a constant within our company culture.

Q: Why is this region an important growth market for the company?

A: Capital International is aware of the significant growth in family offices, wealth managers and financial advisors within the region and additionally, have received feedback from our clients requesting an increase in our local presence.

By combining an international investment platform, asset management services and corporate banking under one roof, Capital International provides a 'one-stop shop’, for investors looking to diversify their wealth offshore and potentially mitigate the impact of local economic and political instability as well as local currency volatility.