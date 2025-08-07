The fourth annual II Latin America Forum 2025 which is to be held in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 17, 2025, has just a few delegate places left after an unprecedented amount of interest in the event.

Investors Trust is lead sponsor and partner for this event for the fourth year in a row and are joined as sponsors and speakers in São Paulo by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, Newton and Marlborough, as well as speakers and sponsors from Niveton International, Aiva, Empire and more.

The event will be bilingual in both English and Portuguese with headsets provided for both languages.

II publisher Gary Robinson said: "We are, as always, blown away by the interest in our Latin American events. Two sell-out events in Miami were followed last year by an amazing all-day event in Montevideo. We weren't altogether sure how our first event in São Paulo for the Brazilian advisory market would go, but we have once again incredibly grateful to our loyal subscribers and readers who have helped us reach near capacity a full six weeks before the event.

Places are strictly limited to 100 people so we urge any delegates that want to attend this must-see event to register their interest in attending as soon as possible.

Click here to view last year's video highlights or on the image below.

Delegate places are almost at capacity, click here to apply be eligible for a free delegate pass for this year's event.