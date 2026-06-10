People Moves: SEI, Quilter Cheviot, First Eagle, Edmond de Rothschild AM

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week.

SEI

SEI has hired Barry Frame as head of international private banking and wealth management services to strengthen the leadership team of SEI’s international business.

Frame will be responsible for SEI’s international private banking and wealth management business, leading commercial strategy and sales execution, deepening key client relationships, and overseeing the delivery of SEI’s enterprise technology and operations services for wealth managers.

Frame has more than 20 years of experience in banking and wealth management technology and services and was chief commercial officer at Avaloq.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO of SEI International and global head of SEI’s Private Banking business, said: “Barry’s appointment strengthens our international leadership team and reinforces our commitment to helping wealth managers scale.

“Beyond the core capabilities of the SEI Wealth Platform, we are increasingly expanding how we support clients, shifting from a traditional wealth platform provider to a global enterprise transformation partner that empowers wealth managers to achieve greater operational efficiency, offer expanded investment customisation, and deliver modern, innovative client experiences.”

Frame added: “I’m excited to join SEI in this important role working with wealth managers across the globe as they pursue their growth objectives. The market is evolving quickly, and firms are looking for partners that can help them scale with confidence – strengthening operations, integrating data more effectively, and delivering consistent service to clients and advisers.”

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has announced Andrew Fahy will take on strategic responsibility for the international business as Tim Childe steps down as managing director, head of international, as part of a planned leadership transition.

Fahy, who is currently CEO of Europe, will become CEO of Europe and International Markets from 1 July. He will take on strategic responsibility for Quilter Cheviot’s offices in Jersey and Dubai, continue to lead the Dublin office, and will join Quilter Cheviot’s executive committee.

Childe, who helped establish the Dubai office in 2016, will continue as head of Quilter Cheviot International while it recruits for successors to take on the day-to-day management of the Jersey and Dubai offices, after which Childe will remain with the business focusing on providing investment management services to high-net-worth clients.

John Goddard, CEO at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Andrew has been instrumental in growing our client base in Europe and I am delighted to see him take on these additional responsibilities for all of our international presence.

“Meanwhile, Tim has made a significant contribution in building and developing our international business and I am pleased he will be staying on to support Andrew and continue to work closely with his clients, something I know he is very passionate about doing.”

He added: “With wealth becoming increasingly mobile and high-net-worth individuals often having more complex financial needs, our international business is going to play a crucial strategic role for us in the coming years.

“As a result, it makes sense to have a consistent approach across our international footprint, ensuring clients can expect the same excellent service regardless of the jurisdiction they are in.”

First Eagle Investments

First Eagle Investments has appointed Edward Berry as managing director, alternative credit, reporting to r Rémi Casals, head of international wealth solutions.

In the London-based role, Berry will provide product expertise across First Eagle’s alternative credit platform and support global distribution efforts within institutional and wealth channels.

He will work closely with investment teams, investor relations and distribution partners to promote the firm’s alternative credit capabilities, with a focus on developing private credit investment solutions within direct lending, structured credit and real assets.

Berry will also promote First Eagle’s fixed income offerings by expanding access to the Diamond Hill fixed income strategies for clients outside the US and will support the long-standing strategic relationship with Amundi, First Eagle’s global distribution partner, to advance growth across international markets.

Berry joins First Eagle from AlbaCore Capital, where he was head of UK and global consultant relations and oversaw North American distribution.

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management has recruited two fund managers and launched three funds as it continues to expand its quantitative management platform.

Yu Sun and Juan Sebastian Caicedo have joined the Paris-based quantitative management team as quantitative analysts and portfolio managers, reporting to head of quantitative management Bruno Taillardat.

Sun previously held roles at Amundi Asset Management and Lyxor Asset Management, while Caicedo was at Natixis Asset Management, Seeyond and Ostrum Asset Management.

Under Taillardat’s leadership the team is developing a range of Luxembourg-domiciled systematic equity strategies known as Quartz, based on advanced mathematical models.

Taillardat said: “In a complex market environment, with heightened volatility, quantitative management comes into its own. It is based on a clear investment framework, an adaptive and dynamic process centred on risk control and forward-looking research, in which the judgement of the managers remains central at every stage.

“We are proud to announce the launch of these first three funds, developed in just six months, and we will complete the range with four additional funds by the end of the year. These strategies will include core Europe, emerging markets and global strategies, as well as core 3D Climate.”