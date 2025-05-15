Investment International’s flagship event for the international financial services industry, the fourth annual II Connect event will take place on Tuesday May 20, 9am-4pm at the Cavendish Conference Centre in Marylbone, London, UK.

The fourth annual II Connect 2025 event, to be held in London, has just a handful of complimentary tickets before it takes place on 20 May - there is still time to register here, so don't miss out on a packed and insightful agenda.

This event’s innovative and highly participatory format will give golden opportunities to speak directly to the circle of connections that make the client advice experience complete, such as expert lawyers, accountants, specialist tax, trust and retirement advisers, as well as business model consultants including tech gurus.

The impact of the UK Labour Government's new policies on the cross border advice industry and the Trump effect are among key topics set to be discussed, set around a case study which is great for CPD.

This free-to-attend must-see event once, which features a complimentary networking lunch and post event drinks again takes place at the Cavendish Conference Centre in 22 Duchess Mews, Marylebone, London, for international advisers and wealth managers.

Among the highlights in the agenda below include sessions by Canada Life, Canaccord Wealth, Finance Isle of Man, IFGL Pensions, Marlborough, QB Partners and UAP Group.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "As with all of our events we aim to bring together the key decision makers from within our industry to present, discuss and debate the burning issues of the day. 2025 is another big year for our industry and we have some big topics ready to be debated on our agenda.

"The Adviser Panel Session that I will be hosting will be electric once again with some of the biggest names have a frank and open debate about the future of the cross-border life industry.

"We are excited to host Mark Clubb, Executive Chairman at TEAM Plc, Jonathon Jay, Managing Director (UK) for Hoxton Wealth, Gavin Pluck, Group MD and Blacktower Financial Planning and John Westwood, Group Chairman, Blacktower Financial Planning."

To register your interest in attending this event, click here, or for further information please email [email protected]

II Connect 2025 Agenda

Registration and Refreshments

9:00AM - 9:30AM

Introduction

9:30AM - 9:35AM

Gary Robinson, Managing Director of G&M Media Ltd and Money Map Media - the owners and publishers of Investment International and its sister title International Adviser opens the Fourth Annual II Connect 2025 event

Sponsor Session: Finance Isle of Man

9:35AM - 9:50AM

In this session the CEO of our lead jurisdictional sponsor Finance Isle of Man, Michael Crowe, will address the delegates with an update from The Isle of Man.

Sponsor Session - Alltrust and The UAP Group

9:50AM - 10:15AM

James Floyd, Managing Director Alltrust and Co-owner and Director The UAP Group will provide an update and overview of the most significant developments in the International Pensions and Trusts market and how the marketplace is dealing with recent changes implemented by the UK Government. How is the UAP Group and Alltrust ahead of the curve in being prepared for and being able to support advisory firms to deal with the change and ultimately capitalise on these developments?

Sponsor Session: Canaccord Wealth

10:15AM - 10:40AM

Justin Oliver, Chief Investment Officer, Canaccord Genuity Funds, speaks on the state of the markets that have been impacted by Trump, tariffs and taxes and discusses how to deal with unpredictable and reveals some insights into how the company intends to make the most of the opportunities across this turbulent landscape.

Networking Break and Refreshments

10:40 - 10:55AM

Sponsor Session: Marlborough

10:55AM - 11:20AM

Nathan Sweeney, Marlborough’s CIO of Multi-Asset, and Danny Knight, Commercial Director of the Marlborough Group, will take part in this key session hosted by Marlborough. They’ll cover the group, capability and positioning and multi-asset investment outlook and explain where their company is identifying the best opportunities.

Sponsor Session: Canada Life

11:25AM - 11.55AM II Connect favourite John Chew, Technical Specialist: Pension, Tax, Trust and Estate Planning, Canada Life outlines the latest developments across the UK and international cross-border retirement and trust and estate world.

Panel Session: Pensions and Retirement

12:00PM - 12.30PM

In this session we discuss the challenges facing the pensions and retirement industry, the wider impact of retirement planning in the UK and abroad following the change of government in the UK and how advisers and the industry in general can help clients navigate the choppy waters.

Featuring guest speakers including Rachel Meadows, MD IFGL Pensions , David White, MD and Owner QB Partners and James Floyd, MD Alltrust and Co-owner and Director The UAP Group. Chaired by Investment International Associate Editor Jonathan Boyd

Networking Lunch:

12:30PM - 1:25PM

Case Studies and Breakout Groups

1:25PM - 2:20PM

This session will feature an exciting on-stage case study, with actors playing clients and advisers!

The session will be expertly led and presented by David White, MD and Owner QB Partners

Sponsor Session: Fintech, Insurtech and the rise of AI

2:20PM - 2:35PM

Finance Isle of Man’s Simon Pickering previews some of the key developments from the jurisdiction’s Third Innovation Challenge and will discuss how important a role can fintech play in international financial services. He also looks at the developing role that AI has within the international life assurance and pensions world.

Event Survey Session:

2:35PM - 2:50PM

Afternoon Refreshment/Coffee Break

2:50PM - 3:05PM

Afternoon Networking Coffee Break

Main Adviser Panel Session: Featuring Blacktower FM, Skybound WM, Hoxton Wealth and TEAM

3:05PM - 4.05PM

A lively panel debate on the long term future of products and investments, international cross border advice world amid regulatory change, consolidation and an uncertain geo-political backdrop. How much life is there left in the cross-border advice world?

Closing Remarks

4:05PM - 4.10PM

Gary Robinson, Managing Director of G&M Media Ltd and Money Map Media - the owners and publishers of Investment International and its sister title International Adviser closes the Fourth Annual II Connect 2025 event ahead of Networking Drinks

Networking Drinks

4:10PM - 5:55PM

The traditional II Connect Drinks.