The shortlisting for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 has concluded with an announcement of all successful shortlisted entrants set for tomorrow (Friday 19/09/25 at 5pm UK time).

This will be followed with the annual readers voting process on some elected awards then starting on Monday 22 September, 2025, also at 5pm.

The readers voting will be available for a short period up until Friday October 3, 2025. The readers votes will be simultaneous with the

The II Awards 2025 is celebrating its 26th Anniversary this year with these prestigious awards now closed for entries across all categories for both the international funds, products and services industry and separate categories now being shortlisted. From Monday 22 September, 2025 – II readers can begin voting on some awards and readers take part over a 10 day period.

These votes will be measured alongside scores that will come from the II judging panel and the votes ahead of the winners and highly commended being announced on October 9, 2025.

The II Awards is the longest-running and among the most sought after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our Global TV Premiere of the ceremony again this year.

"We have had the usual high number of entries particularly in the adviser segment of these awards were we have had a huge uptake in entrants in recent years. We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our sponsors IFGL/RL360, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man across these awards."

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)ccategory. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Fintech Award. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.