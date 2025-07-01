The 26th Annual Investment International Awards 2025 is set to be open for entries from Monday July 21, 2025.

The II Awards is the longest-running and among the most sought-after of awards for UK and international wealth management and the cross-border financial services and advice industry.

And this year entry is set to be simplified to make it easier for companies and individuals to enter. II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "We are extremely proud that the II Awards continues to be seen as the Oscars of the industry and this year we are to continue with our Global TV Premiere of the ceremony so that the world can all watch the ceremony at the same time.

"For the adviser segment of these awards we are extremely grateful for the continued support of our sponsors IFGL/RL360, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man."

Full details of how to enter, when entries open on Monday July 21, 2025 will appear on the II events page and will be published on both II and IA.

Click on the video link below to view last year's II Awards 2024 screening.

Sponsors of this year's event include Hansard who once again sponsor the Excellence In Client Service Awards (Advisers), IFGL who sponsor the Best Emerging Talent (Advisers)category. Finance Isle of Man sponsor both the Best Employee Benefits Solutions Award and the Excellence in Innovation in Financial Centres Awards. Utmost are sponsors of the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards.