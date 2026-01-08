IFGL names new group chief risk officer

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has promoted Jenny Trimble to group chief risk officer.

Trimble joined IFGL four years ago as head of group internal audit and was most recently chief strategy officer as well as a member of the executive committee.

In her new role, subject to regulatory approval, Trimble will oversee the risk, legal, and compliance teams who are tasked with providing a resilient risk management framework and ensuring effective governance and robust regulatory compliance across all of IFGL’s regions.

Previous group chief risk officer Sue-Ann Ind stepped down from the role in December after seven years and was appointed non executive chair designate of IFGL Pensions at the start of 2026.

IFGL CEO Rob Allen said: "I’d like to warmly welcome Jenny to this pivotal role within the group.

“Jenny’s proven track record, strategic insight, and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we continue to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and pursue sustainable growth."

Trimble added: “I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place, working with the risk, legal and compliance teams to support sustainable growth by balancing risk and reward in a disciplined and pragmatic way.”