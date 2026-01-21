Specialist firm AKG has renewed International Financial Group Limited (IFGL’s) B+ (very strong) rating for financial strength and its five-star rating for the firm's RL360, RL360° Services and Friends Provident International Limited brands.

In its report, AKG said: "AKG considers IFGL to be a financially strong standalone operation with very strong operational characteristics and strategy.

"The change in CEO and other senior management is not expected to change this, and indications are that the team provides a strong basis for development and delivery of further strategies to supplement future growth."

IFGL CEO Rob Allen said of the announcement: "We are proud to once again receive AKG’s recognition for both our financial strength and service excellence. These ratings reflect the resilience of our business and the dedication of our team. As we continue to evolve and grow, our focus remains firmly on delivering value and security for our customers and partners worldwide."

AKG Financial Analytics Ltd specialises in the provision of ratings, as well as information and market assistance to the financial services industry. The company’s reports aim to provide advisers the information they need to assess the relative strengths of offshore long-term insurers.