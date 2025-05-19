International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) has moved to strengthen its board by adding three non-executive directors effective 1 June, which will see roles appointed at the IFGL, FPIL and RL360 boards.

Matt Cuhls will become the Independent Chair of the IFGL board, Nick Verardi will become an Independent Non-Executive Director on the IFGL board and Independent Chair of the FPIL board and Katherine Garner will take on the role of Independent Chair of the RL360 board.

The changes follow the retirement of Peter Horsthuis, who will step down from his role as Independent Chair of the IFGL board on 31 May. Additionally, Sean Dowling is stepping down as an Independent Non-Executive Director of IFGL but will stay on as an adviser to the IFGL, FPIL and RL360 Boards, Independent Chair of the Ardan board and Independent Chair of the IFGL Global Trust board.

Incoming Matt Cuhls has over 25 years in the industry within the UK and across Europe. A Chartered Accountant, hebegan his career with KPMG before spending over 20 years with the UK focused life assurance consolidator ReAssure, including nearly 10 as Chief Risk Officer and over 10 years as CEO/Managing Director.

Following ReAssure’s acquisition by Phoenix Group Holdings, in 2023 he moved into a non-executive career, and currently has a portfolio of non-exec positions in several financial services organisations. His expertise encompasses M&A, integrations, shaping operational strategy and embedding long-term governance around delivery.

Cuhls said: "I’m delighted to be joining IFGL at this juncture to support incoming IFGL CEO Rob Allen and his senior team deliver on the many opportunities that exist for the business at this time."

Incoming Nick Verardi has over 30 years of experience in corporate law, specializing in insurance and M&A - expertise that is intended to support the group's strategic growth and governance across its growing global presence.

His background includes tenure as a partner at leading law firms and a key role in the 2009 merger of Appleby Global with Dickinson Cruickshank, where he later served on the global management board. Since transitioning into non-executive roles in 2019, he has been supporting companies facing complex regulatory and commercial landscapes. He has also served as Chairman and President of the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Isle of Man Financial Strategic Partnership.

Verardi said: "I am honoured to join the Board of IFGL and Friends Provident International at such an exciting time in its journey. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative and secure life insurance solutions, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the leadership team to support its continued growth and success. With the evolving landscape of the insurance industry, I am eager to contribute my experience in governance, M&A, and strategic development to help drive long-term value for policyholders and stakeholders alike."

Incoming Katherine Garner is an experienced non-executive director, CEO and CFO with over 30 years’ engagement within the insurance and investment industry. She is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and spent her early career with HSBC culminating in various leadership roles including Finance Director and Head of Life Insurance for their Dublin based international offshore business.

She joined Sun Life Financial of Canada in the UK in 2008 and was CFO prior to serving as CEO for 11 years. With a portfolio of non-executive roles, she brings deep technical expertise in life assurance, financial management, regulatory engagement and risk management to her role at RL360.

Garner said: "I am excited to join RL360 and IFGL to support the future growth and success of the Group, for the benefit of our shareholders, customers and employees."