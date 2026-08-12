The Winners and High Commended at International Adviser's Global Financial Services Awards 2026 will be announced via a TV premiere screening here on at 5pm today (Wednesday 12 August 2026).

To find out the who has picked up this year's awards tune in at 5pm and click on the video below. The show will be available on demand once the live premiere has been screened.

A full list of all of the shortlisted, highly commended and winners will also be published on IA tomorrow morning (Thursday 12 August 2026).

Winners and highly commended will be notified with official licensed packages available for winners usage for these copyrighted awards.

Any unauthorised use of logos may result in the awards being rescinded.