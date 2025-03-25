The IA and II Global Advice Study 2024-2025 (Platforms) - sponsored by Ardan International is out now.

The comprehensive study and survey on the key developments on platforms in the global cross-border financial services world includes the results and analysis of an extensive survey with some of the advice and wealth world's industry's key stakeholders. The study also includes an excellent article and video interview from Ardan International CEO Sarah Dunnage who was also key in compiling the questions within the surveys.

The 23-page survey and study on platforms was designed as a joint project by International Adviser and its by sister title Investment International. The full study has six segments – which will be released one by one across the next few weeks on both II and IA – with the final document released as a definitive collection.

Click here or on the link to view: II & IA Global Advice Study 2024-2025 - Platforms.

The six segments in the full IA and II study are: Pensions and Retirement, Platforms, Intermediaries, Offshore Bonds, The Future of Advice & Wealth Management and International Savings Plans.