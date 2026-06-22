IA 20th Anniversary Party date is rearranged to July 28, due to extreme weather warnings

A special celebratory drinks event that was due take place to celebrate II's sister title International Adviser's 20th Anniversary on Wednesday 24 June has been re-arranged to Tuesday July 28, due to extreme weather warnings and reports of a 40 degree heatwave in London this week.

The 20th anniversary drinks will take now place at on Tuesday July 28, 2026. The venue will still be at the rooftop bar of the Marquis of Anglesey in Covent Garden, London. All registered attendees will be notified with the new date and new event confirmation email.

IA's Head of Digital at II and IA publishers Money Map Media, Dan Charles, pictured on the right filming at the FEIFA conference last month, said: "While we are a little disappointed to have to move the date, the red warnings for extreme weather are very serious, so we have taken the decision to move the event. The 20th anniversary event will now go ahead on the new date of Tuesday July 28.

Print, TV and regional publications

IA publisher Gary Robinson, who is also MD and co-owner of Money Map Media (part of G&M Media Ltd) which owns the publication, pointed that IA's 20th year is set to be one of its best ever with new IA branded regional publications, TV streaming and a return to print for some publications all on the cards.

"IA turning 20 is very special," Robinson said. "It is a much-loved publication by our loyal, readership, subscribers, partners and sponsor and one that we are very proud to be the custodians of IA in its 20th year. Money Map Media is into its third year of owning IA and are more excited by the future growth of the brand than ever. We absolutely recognise the achievements of the past too and hope that those involved in IA past and present will be able to join us at this special event next Wednesday."

Click here to register (with limited slots available on a first come first served basis), for this event.