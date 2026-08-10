Hargreaves Lansdown mandates office return

Hargreaves Lansdown is the latest financial services firm to mandate a return to office.

From next year staff will be expected to come into the office three days a week, as reported by the FT and The Sunday Times.

The retail investment broker told the FT there was still “flexibility” for staff as they move into a new Bristol office to “spend more time together”.

Hargreaves, which employs about 2,400 people, was delisted from the London Stock Exchange after a £5.4bn private equity takeover in 2024.

Several financial services firms – including JP Morgan, Revolut and TSB – have already clamped down on hybrid working.