The Fifth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2026 – which takes place on Thursday September 10, 2026, at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City – is now almost full with all delegate places now taken.

The event is one of the most popular events in the region for brokers and financial advisers with sell-outs at the previous events in Miami (2022, 2023), Montevideo (2024) and São Paulo (2025) last year. And this year's event – which is once again supported by Investors Trust as partner and lead sponsor – is now full bar a handful of sponsors delegate slots left.

Those that have not registered for delegate passes for the event, but wish to still be considered can register their details via the link below and will now be placed on a waiting list for any available sots to become free or if any sponsors delegate pass become available.

II Publisher Gary Robinson said: "It is our first Mexican event and we are of course excited by this prospect but as always blown away by the support we get from this region. To be at capacity weeks in advance is incredible.

"Those that haven't registered for a slot should still register for the waiting list as there are always drop outs nearer the event."

To be considered for accreditation for this year's event please click here and register with the links in the article.

Joining Investors Trust as sponsors this year include: Aiva, Brokers Financial Group, Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, iDad, Marlborough, Momentum, Niveton International, PillarPoint Capital, Speyside Capital and Vumi.

"We have a full roster of fantastic sponsors for this year's event and two excellent panel sessions lined up. This year's event will have a Mexican slant and will be bi-lingual with both English and Spanish speakers, with interpreters translating via headsets for those that need them.

"All-in-all this event gets busier year-on-year so we are incredibly grateful to everyone involved, both delegates and sponsors for making this a success," added Robinson.