International Adviser's IA 100 Industry's Most Influential 2025 list has been revealed.
The heavily anticipated return of the IA 100, for the first time since 2020, from Investment International's sister title, sees a number of notable changes, reflecting in some ways just how the international cross-border financial services industry has changed across the last five years.
II and IA Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "It was an extremely difficult task for our judges but we have finally whittled the names for the IA 100 down to a firm 100. The official list is launched today and then we have the publication of the IA 100 2025 coffee table book, which follows in September alongside the online IA 100 profiles that will be front and centre on the IA website, once our editorial team have had chance to interview everyone on the list.
"To be an influencer means something different these days – and on the IA 100 list are some that could also qualify in an online influencers list. But in international financial services there are some big names, big characters and long-standing influential industry people. There are almost certainly some be polarising figures on the list and perhaps some that don't seek the spotlight but are influential all the same.
The IA 100 list is not listed in order of merit and will be presented in both the digital and print editions in alphabetical order when they are released. For those listed here there will be opportunity to purchase officially licensed logos of the IA 100, feature in extended coverage and features of the individuals list and copies of the printed books upon release in September 2025.
"We can't wait to bring back the IA 100 publication for our readers and subscribers on the site in the coming months once all interviews are done, plus release coffee table style book in September. As a publisher it is such a rarity these days to produce something physical as well as digital," Robinson added.
"I am also particular pleased to see a lot more women in the IA 100 this time. This list will no doubt see some debate as to who is and/or should have been on it, but as this is an IA list. It is an extension of IA's coverage across the years, the debate has been considered by our panel and the list is thankfully now finalised."
|Riyad
|Adamou
|Holborn Assets
|Chief Commercial Officer at Holborn Assets LLC
|Rob
|Allen
|IFGL
|Group CEO
|Ariel
|Amigo
|Investors Trust
|Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer
|Stephen
|Andrews
|Novia Global
|CEO at Novia Global
|Stephen
|Atkinson
|Utmost
|Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Utmost Wealth Solutions
|Chris
|Ball
|Hoxton Wealth
|CEO & Founder at Hoxton Wealth
|Renata
|Barreto
|Empire
|Investment Executive
|Simon
|Barwell
|IFGL
|Group Sales and Marketing Director
|Kate
|Beauchamp
|JTC Group
|Group Head of Institutional Client Services
|Robin
|Beer
|RBC Wealth Management (Europe)
|CEO
|Mark
|Belcher
|Zurich Integrated Benefits
|International Corporate Distribution Manager
|Dr Jeremy
|Bezant
|Aisa Wealth & Investment Management
|Head of the international wealth management
|Paul
|Blake
|Finance Isle of Man
|Senior Financial Services Exec|Head of banking & Fiduciaries at Finance Isle of Man
|Geoff
|Blake
|KBI Global Investors
|CEO, Director, Head of Business Development & Client Service
|Keith
|Brown
|Hansard
|Head of Sales
|Matt
|Dean
|Hoxton Wealth
|Managing Partner
|Richard
|Burden
|Canaccord Wealth
|SEO at Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International)
|Mark
|Maplesden
|Novia Global
|Region Head (Middle East)
|William
|Burrows
|Titan Wealth International
|Co Founder & MD
|Neil
|Chadwick
|IFGL
|Head of Technical Services
|Mark
|Christal
|Utmost
|Head of Asia
|Sean
|Christian
|Canada Life
|MD & Exec Director - Wealth Management Division Canada Life UK
|Mark
|Clubb
|Team PLC
|Executive Chairman
|Michael
|Crowe
|Finance Isle of Man
|CEO
|Mike
|Coady
|Skybound Wealth Management
|CEO
|Daniel
|Dickinson
|Titan Wealth International
|CEO
|Dr Chris
|Divito
|Providence
|CEO & non Exec Director
|Max
|Durrant
|Opes Fidelio
|Executive Director OpesFidelio/Associate Investment Director Aisa Financial Planning
|Craig
|Featherby
|Carrick Wealth
|CEO
|Andy
|Finch
|Canaccord Wealth
|CEO, International
|James
|Floyd
|Alltrust Services Ltd/ UAP Group
|MD
|Victor
|France
|Abbey Wealth
|Group CEO
|Derek
|Gemmell
|Utmost
|Head of Middle East and Africa
|Richard
|Goodall
|Marlborough
|CEO
|Nigel
|Green
|deVere Group
|CEO
|Rod
|Guest
|Marlborough
|Sales Director
|Sebastian
|Higham
|Niveton International
|Director
|Jason
|Hollands
|Evelyn Partners
|MD, Corporate Affairs
|Sam
|Instone
|AES International
|CEO & Founder
|Linda
|Johnstone
|Novia Global
|Head of Investment
|Chris
|Keeling
|Metis
|Founder and Senior Executive Officer
|Trevor
|Keidan
|Infinity Financial Solutions Ltd
|MD
|Karen
|Kelly
|Boal & Co
|CEO
|Anthony
|Kelsey
|Capital International (Jersey)
|MD
|David
|Kneeshaw
|IFGL
|Senior Board Adviser (& Former CEO)
|David
|Knights
|Investors Trust
|Head of Asia Distribution
|Nigel
|Le Quesne
|JTC Group
|CEO & Founder
|Ben
|Lester
|Morningstar Wealth
|Head of Distribution
|Con
|Lillis
|Abacus Financial Consultants
|CEO
|Ian
|Maidens
|Utmost
|COO
|Rashay
|Makan
|Carrick Wealth
|MD Carrick Wealth South Africa
|Rachel
|Meadows
|IFGL Pensions
|Managing Director
|Joe
|Moynihan
|Jersey Finance
|CEO
|Robin
|Newbould
|Titan Wealth (Channel Islands)
|CEO
|Andy
|Newman
|LGT Wealth Management
|Partner, Head of International Business Development
|David
|Noon
|Capital International Group
|Commercial Director
|Sam
|Oakes
|Financial Planner Life/Hoxton Wealth
|Head of Creative
|Justin
|Oliver
|Canaccord Wealth
|CIO
|Gustavo
|Otero
|Investors Trust
|Head of Distribution LATAM
|Simon
|Pack
|IFGL
|Group Sales Director
|Bob
|Pain
|AILO/Cadel Consulting Ltd
|CEO
|Bob
|Parker
|Holborn
|CEO
|Simon
|Parker
|Holborn
|Chief Operating Officer
|Robert
|Parra
|Supra
|President & CEO
|Marcelo
|Passos
|Empire
|CEO
|James
|Pearcy -Caldwell
|AISA
|CEO & chartered financial planner
|Bruce
|Pearson
|Zurich International
|CEO
|Tyla
|Phillips
|Titan Wealth International
|Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer
|Simon
|Pickering
|Finance Isle of Man
|Head of Insurance and Pensions
|Kay
|Pindoria
|Abacus Financial Consultants
|COO & Financial Planner
|Rupert
|Pleasant
|Guernsey Finance
|CEO
|Gavin
|Pluck
|Blacktower Wealth Management
|SEO
|Agustin
|Queirolo
|Aiva
|Managing Partner
|Claire
|Irvine
|Nexus Global
|Network Manager
|Elisabeth
|Rey
|Aiva
|Chair
|Lisa
|Rodriguez
|Canada Life International
|MD Canada Life (Ireland)
|Mark
|Sanderson
|Morningstar Wealth
|MD
|Ashok
|Sardana
|Continental Group
|MD
|Asad
|Sheik
|Titan Wealth International
|Chief Business Officer
|Robert
|Shipman
|UAP Group
|Group CEO
|Danielle
|(Smith) Suchley
|Finsbury Associates/Blue Sky Thinking
|MD
|Paul
|Stanfield
|FECIF
|Director
|Paul
|Stockton
|Rathbones Group
|CEO
|Phil
|Story
|Investors Trust
|SEO & Head of Distribution EMEA
|Nathan
|Sweeney
|Marlborough
|CIO
|Paul
|Thompson
|Utmost
|CEO
|William
|Thorp
|Standard Bank Offshore
|CEO
|Tom
|Tracy
|Forth Capital
|CEO
|Juan Camilo
|Vargas
|Supra
|Managing Partner
|Tom
|Pewtress
|Skybound Wealth Management
|Executive Committee & Head of USA
|Steve
|Weston
|Ardan International
|CEO
|John
|Westwood
|Blacktower Wealth Management
|Group Chairman
|David
|White
|QB Partners
|MD
|Richard
|Willams
|The Continental Group
|Senior Vice President (Geneva)
|Olivia
|Wingrove
|LGT Wealth Management
|Senior Portfolio Manager
|Matt
|Wintour
|Canaccord Wealth
|Head of International Distribution
|Tom
|Wood
|Progeny
|CEO
|Tom
|Wooders
|Allfunds
|UK & Ireland Regional Head
|Michael
|Wrigley
|Hansard
|Business Development Manager
|Alex
|Higham
|Niveton International
|Director