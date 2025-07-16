International Adviser's IA 100 Industry's Most Influential 2025 list has been revealed.

The heavily anticipated return of the IA 100, for the first time since 2020, from Investment International's sister title, sees a number of notable changes, reflecting in some ways just how the international cross-border financial services industry has changed across the last five years.

II and IA Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "It was an extremely difficult task for our judges but we have finally whittled the names for the IA 100 down to a firm 100. The official list is launched today and then we have the publication of the IA 100 2025 coffee table book, which follows in September alongside the online IA 100 profiles that will be front and centre on the IA website, once our editorial team have had chance to interview everyone on the list.

"To be an influencer means something different these days – and on the IA 100 list are some that could also qualify in an online influencers list. But in international financial services there are some big names, big characters and long-standing influential industry people. There are almost certainly some be polarising figures on the list and perhaps some that don't seek the spotlight but are influential all the same.

The IA 100 list is not listed in order of merit and will be presented in both the digital and print editions in alphabetical order when they are released. For those listed here there will be opportunity to purchase officially licensed logos of the IA 100, feature in extended coverage and features of the individuals list and copies of the printed books upon release in September 2025.

"We can't wait to bring back the IA 100 publication for our readers and subscribers on the site in the coming months once all interviews are done, plus release coffee table style book in September. As a publisher it is such a rarity these days to produce something physical as well as digital," Robinson added.

"I am also particular pleased to see a lot more women in the IA 100 this time. This list will no doubt see some debate as to who is and/or should have been on it, but as this is an IA list. It is an extension of IA's coverage across the years, the debate has been considered by our panel and the list is thankfully now finalised."

  • The IA 100 is copyright of G&M Media Ltd. Any unlicensed use of the IA 100 brand or the IA 100 logo is strictly prohibited.
  • For access to official IA 100 logos and promotional packages for all of the individuals and companies listed please contact: [email protected] or [email protected] for details.

Riyad Adamou Holborn Assets Chief Commercial Officer at Holborn Assets LLC
Rob Allen IFGL Group CEO
Ariel Amigo Investors Trust Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer
Stephen Andrews Novia Global CEO at Novia Global
Stephen Atkinson Utmost Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Utmost Wealth Solutions
Chris Ball Hoxton Wealth CEO & Founder at Hoxton Wealth
Renata Barreto Empire Investment Executive
Simon Barwell IFGL Group Sales and Marketing Director
Kate Beauchamp JTC Group Group Head of Institutional Client Services
Robin Beer RBC Wealth Management (Europe) CEO
Mark Belcher Zurich Integrated Benefits International Corporate Distribution Manager
Dr Jeremy Bezant Aisa Wealth & Investment Management Head of the international wealth management
Paul Blake Finance Isle of Man Senior Financial Services Exec|Head of banking & Fiduciaries at Finance Isle of Man
Geoff Blake KBI Global Investors CEO, Director, Head of Business Development & Client Service
Keith Brown Hansard Head of Sales
Matt Dean Hoxton Wealth Managing Partner
Richard Burden Canaccord Wealth SEO at Canaccord Genuity Wealth (International)
Mark Maplesden Novia Global Region Head (Middle East)
William Burrows Titan Wealth International Co Founder & MD
Neil Chadwick IFGL Head of Technical Services
Mark Christal Utmost Head of Asia
Sean Christian Canada Life MD & Exec Director - Wealth Management Division Canada Life UK
Mark Clubb Team PLC Executive Chairman
Michael Crowe Finance Isle of Man CEO
Mike Coady Skybound Wealth Management CEO
Daniel Dickinson Titan Wealth International CEO
Dr Chris Divito Providence CEO & non Exec Director
Max Durrant Opes Fidelio Executive Director OpesFidelio/Associate Investment Director Aisa Financial Planning
Craig Featherby Carrick Wealth CEO
Andy Finch Canaccord Wealth CEO, International
James Floyd Alltrust Services Ltd/ UAP Group MD
Victor France Abbey Wealth Group CEO
Derek Gemmell Utmost Head of Middle East and Africa
Richard Goodall Marlborough CEO
Nigel Green deVere Group CEO
Rod Guest Marlborough Sales Director
Sebastian Higham Niveton International Director
Jason Hollands Evelyn Partners MD, Corporate Affairs
Sam Instone AES International CEO & Founder
Linda Johnstone Novia Global Head of Investment
Chris Keeling Metis Founder and Senior Executive Officer
Trevor Keidan Infinity Financial Solutions Ltd MD
Karen Kelly Boal & Co CEO
Anthony Kelsey Capital International (Jersey) MD
David Kneeshaw IFGL Senior Board Adviser (& Former CEO)
David Knights Investors Trust Head of Asia Distribution
Nigel Le Quesne JTC Group CEO & Founder
Ben Lester Morningstar Wealth Head of Distribution
Con Lillis Abacus Financial Consultants CEO
Ian Maidens Utmost COO
Rashay Makan Carrick Wealth MD Carrick Wealth South Africa
Rachel Meadows IFGL Pensions Managing Director
Joe Moynihan Jersey Finance CEO
Robin Newbould Titan Wealth (Channel Islands) CEO
Andy Newman LGT Wealth Management Partner, Head of International Business Development
David Noon Capital International Group Commercial Director
Sam Oakes Financial Planner Life/Hoxton Wealth Head of Creative
Justin Oliver Canaccord Wealth CIO
Gustavo Otero Investors Trust Head of Distribution LATAM
Simon Pack IFGL Group Sales Director
Bob Pain AILO/Cadel Consulting Ltd CEO
Bob Parker Holborn CEO
Simon Parker Holborn Chief Operating Officer
Robert Parra Supra President & CEO
Marcelo Passos Empire CEO
James Pearcy -Caldwell AISA CEO & chartered financial planner
Bruce Pearson Zurich International CEO
Tyla Phillips Titan Wealth International Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer
Simon Pickering Finance Isle of Man Head of Insurance and Pensions
Kay Pindoria Abacus Financial Consultants COO & Financial Planner
Rupert Pleasant Guernsey Finance CEO
Gavin Pluck Blacktower Wealth Management SEO
Agustin Queirolo Aiva Managing Partner
Claire Irvine Nexus Global Network Manager
Elisabeth Rey Aiva Chair
Lisa Rodriguez Canada Life International MD Canada Life (Ireland)
Mark Sanderson Morningstar Wealth MD
Ashok Sardana Continental Group MD
Asad Sheik Titan Wealth International Chief Business Officer
Robert Shipman UAP Group Group CEO
Danielle (Smith) Suchley Finsbury Associates/Blue Sky Thinking MD
Paul Stanfield FECIF Director
Paul Stockton Rathbones Group CEO
Phil Story Investors Trust SEO & Head of Distribution EMEA
Nathan Sweeney Marlborough CIO
Paul Thompson Utmost CEO
William Thorp Standard Bank Offshore CEO
Tom Tracy Forth Capital CEO
Juan Camilo Vargas Supra Managing Partner
Tom Pewtress Skybound Wealth Management Executive Committee & Head of USA
Steve Weston Ardan International CEO
John Westwood Blacktower Wealth Management Group Chairman
David White QB Partners MD
Richard Willams The Continental Group Senior Vice President (Geneva)
Olivia Wingrove LGT Wealth Management Senior Portfolio Manager
Matt Wintour Canaccord Wealth Head of International Distribution
Tom Wood Progeny CEO
Tom Wooders Allfunds UK & Ireland Regional Head
Michael Wrigley Hansard Business Development Manager
Alex Higham Niveton International Director

 