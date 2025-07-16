International Adviser's IA 100 Industry's Most Influential 2025 list has been revealed.

The heavily anticipated return of the IA 100, for the first time since 2020, from Investment International's sister title, sees a number of notable changes, reflecting in some ways just how the international cross-border financial services industry has changed across the last five years.

II and IA Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "It was an extremely difficult task for our judges but we have finally whittled the names for the IA 100 down to a firm 100. The official list is launched today and then we have the publication of the IA 100 2025 coffee table book, which follows in September alongside the online IA 100 profiles that will be front and centre on the IA website, once our editorial team have had chance to interview everyone on the list.

"To be an influencer means something different these days – and on the IA 100 list are some that could also qualify in an online influencers list. But in international financial services there are some big names, big characters and long-standing influential industry people. There are almost certainly some be polarising figures on the list and perhaps some that don't seek the spotlight but are influential all the same.

Print

The IA 100 list is not listed in order of merit and will be presented in both the digital and print editions in alphabetical order when they are released. For those listed here there will be opportunity to purchase officially licensed logos of the IA 100, feature in extended coverage and features of the individuals list and copies of the printed books upon release in September 2025.

"We can't wait to bring back the IA 100 publication for our readers and subscribers on the site in the coming months once all interviews are done, plus release coffee table style book in September. As a publisher it is such a rarity these days to produce something physical as well as digital," Robinson added.

"I am also particular pleased to see a lot more women in the IA 100 this time. This list will no doubt see some debate as to who is and/or should have been on it, but as this is an IA list. It is an extension of IA's coverage across the years, the debate has been considered by our panel and the list is thankfully now finalised."

The IA 100 is copyright of G&M Media Ltd. Any unlicensed use of the IA 100 brand or the IA 100 logo is strictly prohibited.

For access to official IA 100 logos and promotional packages for all of the individuals and companies listed please contact: [email protected] or [email protected] for details.

International Adviser's IA 100 Industry's Most Influential 2025