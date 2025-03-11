Ludlow Trust, a provider of specialist trust administration services for private clients and the charitable sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited (HTCU) from HSBC UK Bank plc.

In a statement on 10 March, it said the "strategic move" was in line with Ludlow Trust’s acquisition and integration of the Trust services of a number of UK banks including NatWest, RBS, Coutts & Co and C. Hoare and Co.

Staff members of HSBC will join the expanded Ludlow Trust group, and the HSBC Trust Company name will transition to Ludlow Trust to become Ludlow Trust Company (Southampton) Ltd. Operations will move to nearby new offices at Yarmouth House, Solent Business Park, Whiteley.

Matthew Wickers, chief executive officer of Ludlow Trust, stated, “This latest opportunity underscores our commitment to growth and excellence in the UK trust market. We are pleased to welcome the talented staff and valued clients of HSBC Trust Company into the Ludlow group.”

Wickers continues. “Our client service ethos, combined with our advanced systems and expertise in this complex market, will help to ensure a seamless transition for both clients and staff to Ludlow.”

James Hewitson, CEO of HSBC Trust Company UK said: “I’m pleased to have reached agreement with Ludlow Trust to acquire HSBC Trust Company, a move which will provide customers with stability and expert service for years to come. The decision reflects HSBC’s strategic focus on simplifying the business. We will work closely with Ludlow Trust over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for customers and colleagues.”

Ludlow Trust further said it is now the largest provider of trust services in the UK onshore trust advisory sector.