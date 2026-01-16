HSBC Private Bank makes raft of senior appointments in Asia

The private banking arm of HSBC has made a raft of appointments in Asia, including for the business's India and China segments.

The bank has appointed Phaneendar Bhavaraju and Rangan Krishnan as senior relationship managers within the global India team. They will both report to Manoj Ramarao, senior desk head, global India, Singapore and Hong Kong, as reported by Citywire Asia.

Bhavaraju has over 28 years of experience across FX, rates, derivatives, precious metals, private banking and structured finance, having served as chief investment officer at external asset managers in DIFC, including Jupiter Wealth Advisors and Arrow Capital.

Krishnan has more than 31 years of wealth management experience, most recently at Bank of Singapore. The bank also recently named Alex Liu as market head of offshore China.