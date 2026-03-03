HSBC opens fourth wealth centre in Singapore

HSBC Singapore has opened a new wealth centre at Singapore Land Tower as the bank seeks to serve the city’s growing affluent segment through elevated advisory spaces and differentiated service experiences.

The wealth centre is located at Raffles Place in the Central Business District and features 14 meeting rooms, including enclosed teller rooms, private client advisory rooms, a dedicated family room that provides privacy for complex and multi-generational wealth discussions, and HSBC’s first sky lounge overlooking Singapore’s financial district.

The latest opening is part of HSBC’s ongoing multi-year transformation journey, which includes a five-fold investment towards increasing its physical network in Singapore.

Singapore Land Tower is the fourth wealth centre opened since 2024 as the bank continues to deepen its wealth footprint in Singapore through enhanced physical and digital capabilities.

Ashmita Acharya, head of international wealth and premier banking, Singapore, said: “Singapore is a priority market and wealth hub for HSBC, and our new Singapore Land Tower Wealth Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service and experiences for our clients here.

“This wealth centre, with our first dedicated Premier Elite space, has been meticulously designed to integrate the wealth and lifestyle aspirations of our clients, bringing together the best of our advisory, service and hospitality expertise to elevate their wealth journey in meaningful ways.”