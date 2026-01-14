HSBC has launched an asset management business in the UAE and launched 10 onshore investment funds.

The registration of the 10 new funds with the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE makes HSBC one of the first global asset managers to establish and register an onshore fund range under the UAE’s changing investment funds regime.

Regulatory reforms have recently been introduced to encourage global asset managers to establish domestic UAE funds and deepen local capital markets.

The new HSBC UAE onshore funds will provide retail and institutional investors with access to globally diversified strategies that are domiciled in the UAE and managed by HSBC Asset Management’s network of over 600 investment specialists.

The new funds are:

[HSBC UAE Funds] – Portfolios (Lux) World Selection 2 Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – Portfolios (Lux) World Selection 3 Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – Portfolios (Lux) World Selection 4 Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – Portfolios (Lux) World Selection 5 Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – HGIF (Lux) India Fixed Income Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – HGIF (Lux) Strategic Duration and Income Bond Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – HGIF (Lux) US Income Focused Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – HIF (Lux) Islamic Global Equity Index Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – ICAV (Ireland) Shariah Multi Asset Feeder Fund

[HSBC UAE Funds] – ICAV (Ireland) Global Sukuk Feeder Fund

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO of HSBC in the UAE, said: “Establishing our onshore fund platform in the UAE is a major milestone in HSBC’s strategy to support the country’s ambition to be a critical wealth hub in our international network.

“By building an asset management business and funds capability here onshore, we are giving investors more choice, more transparency and more ways to grow and protect their wealth in the UAE, into the region and around the world.”

Dinesh Sharma, HSBC’s regional head of international wealth and personal Banking, Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, added: “Our investment in building an onshore asset management business is about capturing the significant and long-term wealth opportunity in the UAE.

“Investor preference and regulatory reforms are accelerating the shift from offshore to onshore investment structures as investors increasingly want institutional-quality solutions designed, regulated and serviced in the UAE.”

As part of HSBC Asset Management’s growth strategy in the Middle East, James Grist has been appointed general manager of the UAE entity, with responsibility for leading the development and growth of the onshore funds platform and broader investment capabilities in the country.