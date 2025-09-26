HSBC has appointed Victor Matarranz as head of international wealth and premier banking (IWPB), Americas and Europe.

Matarranz joins HSBC from Banco Santander where he spent 13 years in senior leadership roles in Madrid and London, most recently as the global CEO of wealth management and insurance.

In his new role, effective 1 October, Matarranz will be responsible for expanding HSBC’s wealth businesses across the Americas and Europe, including the US, Mexico, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, and identifiying new opportunities in key global corridors.

Matarranz will relocate to London from Madrid and will join the Global IWPB operating committee.

Barry O’Byrne, CEO of HSBC IWPB, said: “Our connectivity with the Americas and Europe plays an important role in achieving our goal to become the world’s leading international wealth manager.

“We’re excited to welcome Victor whose broad experience in leading wealth businesses in these regions will help us sharpen our focus on serving affluent to ultra-high net worth clients onshore and across global corridors.”