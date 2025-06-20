HSBC has announced Ishan Sarkar as its new Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions (WPS), Singapore, who will start the role on 1 July.

Sarkar will report jointly to Ashmita Acharya, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC Singapore, and Stefan Lecher, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions Asia.

Based in Singapore, Ishan joined HSBC six years ago, and most recently headed Capital Markets for HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth in Southeast Asia. He brings with him 20 years of product experience from investments and sales roles across various leading global financial institutions.

As Head of WPS, Singapore, Ishan will drive a differentiated wealth strategy for Singapore, including the development and management of the full suite of wealth products, platforms, and customer journeys across all client segments, from Premier to Ultra-High Net Worth (UHNW).

Ashmita Acharya, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, Singapore, said: "We aspire to be Singapore’s leading international wealth bank, providing differentiated solutions for our globally mobile clients’ wealth preservation and growth needs. I’m confident that Ishan’s expertise and leadership will bring the best of our diverse wealth solutions to clients across segments to help them reach their ambitions."

Stefan Lecher, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions Asia, said: "The demand for world-class, innovative wealth management solutions and timely market insights is growing stronger than ever in Singapore. In his new role, Ishan will steer the team in Singapore to leverage our global network and deliver our investment and advisory solutions at pace for our clients to manage, grow and preserve their wealth for generations to come."