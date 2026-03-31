Hoxton Wealth has appointed Rob Aberdein to the newly created role of general counsel and director of legal and strategic growth as the international advisory firm prepares to launch its global personal legal services capability.

Aberdein, formerly chief commercial officer at Progeny, will lead the development of several connected regulated legal businesses designed to operate across multiple jurisdictions as part of Hoxton’s move to integrate legal services alongside its existing wealth management and tax offering to create a fully joined-up advisory platform for internationally mobile clients.

The legal services division will initially focus on developing capability in the UK and UAE, with lawyers based locally in those markets, supported by operational hubs in both Dubai and Durban.

A global client estate planning concierge service providing internationally mobile individuals and families with coordinated oversight of succession planning, cross-border structuring and long-term legacy arrangements will sit at the hert of the new division.

The legal arm will work closely with Hoxton Wealth’s wealth management and tax teams, enabling clients to access integrated advice rather than engaging separate advisers in different locations.

Aberdein said: “Clients’ lives are global, but their legal advice often isn’t. We are building an international personal legal service law firm that removes fragmentation and delivers clarity across jurisdictions.

“Our estate planning concierge model will have a UK legal core but will also allow clients to access coordinated legal oversight wherever they hold assets, ensuring their structures, succession planning and long-term intentions are aligned.”

Hoxton Wealth CEO Chris Ball said the appointment strengthens both the firm’s proposition and its leadership capability as it continues to scale internationally.

“This is a significant strategic step,” Ball said. “We are not simply adding legal services; we are building a truly international platform that reflects how our clients live and invest.

“Rob brings experience in scaling regulated professional services businesses and integrating them within a broader advisory model. That expertise will be critical at board level and will also help us establish a legal capability designed for high-net-worth UK nationals with cross-border needs.”

The group will look to recruit additional senior private client lawyers in the coming months as the legal division formally launches.