Hoxton Wealth AUM tops US$5bn (£3.75bn)

London and Dubai headquartered, international wealth management business Hoxton Wealth has announced that its assets under management (AUM) have now surpassed US$5bn.

The business, which in recent years has pursued a strategy centred on organic growth, targeted acquisitions, and the launch of regionally focused offices, says the best is still to come for its team around the globe.

Chris Ball, pictured fifth L-R above with his team, CEO of Hoxton Wealth, said: “Over the last two years or so, we have been on a disciplined growth journey. We have focused on continuing to build an excellent proposition for our internationally minded clients, and delivering great client outcomes has helped us grow well organically.”

“We have also developed an advisor onboarding and acquisition strategy that has given us strategic offices in several Asian jurisdictions, a region where we previously had no presence. At the same time, we have continued to grow in more established markets like the UK, US and Europe”

“In the first three quarters of 2026, we have onboarded more new clients than in any single year since the business was founded. I believe this is testament to the client first proposition we have built, which is enabled by our technology. Our senior leadership team is the strongest it has ever been, with some great, experienced additions helping to ensure we continue to grow in a controlled and disciplined way.

“Reaching US$5bn in AUM is something we want to celebrate as a team, because it has truly been a collective effort. We believe the best is still to come for everyone involved with the business, as we continue to build on the strong foundations we have put in place since we started Hoxton eight years ago.”

Hoxton Wealth was founded by Chris Ball in 2018. Since then, its global team has grown to more than 400 colleagues, and the company now serves over 10,000 clients worldwide from offices in the UK, the Middle East, South East Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.