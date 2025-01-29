Holborn Assets has unveiled its new app designed to optimise and simplify wealth management.

The Holborn App provides users with an all-in-one financial management solution, it said in a statement on 28 January.

Users can view a breakdown of their portfolio, monitor and track investment performance, manage insurance policies and read the latest market news and insights.

Holborn Assets CEO Robert Parker said: “We are incredibly excited to launch our new online app, which will allow our clients access to their accounts 24/7.

“This is the latest in our drive towards a digital-first company and reflects our commitment to being a client-led company providing easy-to-use technology at all times.”

One of the app’s stand-out features is its ability to track residency and citizenship by investment applications.

Clients can stay up-to-date with their active applications, including what stage they are at currently and what will happen next. This feature will provide greater transparency and further enhance the client experience.

Holborn Assets COO Simon Parker said: “The popularity of investor visas has soared in recent years.

“An increasing number of people are turning to residency and citizenship by investment programmes to improve global mobility and enhance their opportunities.

“Our new app represents a breakthrough in how clients manage and track residency and citizenship by investment applications.

“Clients will have a step-by-step breakdown of the entire process and access to vital information regarding their application. Ultimately, the Holborn App will provide greater support and an enhanced user experience.”

According to research*, 60% of people use a dedicated app at least once daily to manage their finances. Meanwhile, over half of 18-34-year-olds use two or more financial apps.

With an increasing number of people carrying around their financial lives and sensitive data on devices, security is a top priority.

The Holborn App uses bank-level security to safeguard users’ personal information and protect sensitive data.