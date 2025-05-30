Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung has met with Board Commissioner Abdulaziz Bin Hassan of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia to boost cooperation and work on a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate cross-border investment initiatives.

The meeting, which took place in Hong Kong, included SFC Chairman Kelvin Wong, Executive Director of Investment Products Christina Choi as well as the CMA senior executives to witness the listing of the first Sukuk (Islamic bond) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong.

The product tracks the underlying Sukuk index, and the SFC-authorised ETF is Asia’s first investment grade Sukuk ETF.