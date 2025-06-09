The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has named the appointments and re-appointments by the HK Financial Secretary of members to the SFC Advisory Committee for two years from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2027.

Kelvin Wong, SFC Chairman, said: "I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the new members. I am certain that they will bring their independent and professional insights and extensive market experience to the table on discussions related to the SFC’s policy and market regulations. I also look forward to the continued support and advice of the re-appointed members."

"I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the outgoing members June Wong and Wilfred Yiu for their contributions to the SFC during their term."

The full list of SFC Advisory Committe members for the current period includes:

Chairman

WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, SBS, JP

Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission

Members

LEUNG Julia Fung Yee, SBS, JP

Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission

CHOI Fung Yee, Christina

Executive Director (Investment Products), Securities and Futures Commission

YIP Chee Hang, Eric

Executive Director (Intermediaries), Securities and Futures Commission

Newly Appointed Members

CHUI Yik-chiu, Vincent

Morgan Stanley Asia International Limited

LAM Chi-ki

CLY Lawyers

NG Ka-li, Elisa

J.P. Morgan Funds (Asia) Limited

NG Kit-shuen, Katherine

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

XU Tao

China Securities (International) Finance Holding Company Limited

Re-appointed Members

CAI Hongbin

The University of Hong Kong

(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)

JIA Hongrui

SPDB International Holdings Limited

(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)

LI Tong

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)

MEYER Phillip

Oasis Management Company Limited

(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)

NG Siu-mui, Fion

Chief Group Limited

(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)

TSE Yung-hoi, BBS

BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Limited

(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)

WONG Tsu-hing, Harold, JP

Dah Sing Bank Limited

(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)

Outgoing Members

WONG Wai Man, June

YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred