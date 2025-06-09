The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has named the appointments and re-appointments by the HK Financial Secretary of members to the SFC Advisory Committee for two years from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2027.
Kelvin Wong, SFC Chairman, said: "I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the new members. I am certain that they will bring their independent and professional insights and extensive market experience to the table on discussions related to the SFC’s policy and market regulations. I also look forward to the continued support and advice of the re-appointed members."
"I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the outgoing members June Wong and Wilfred Yiu for their contributions to the SFC during their term."
The full list of SFC Advisory Committe members for the current period includes:
Chairman
WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, SBS, JP
Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission
Members
LEUNG Julia Fung Yee, SBS, JP
Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission
CHOI Fung Yee, Christina
Executive Director (Investment Products), Securities and Futures Commission
YIP Chee Hang, Eric
Executive Director (Intermediaries), Securities and Futures Commission
Newly Appointed Members
CHUI Yik-chiu, Vincent
Morgan Stanley Asia International Limited
LAM Chi-ki
CLY Lawyers
NG Ka-li, Elisa
J.P. Morgan Funds (Asia) Limited
NG Kit-shuen, Katherine
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
XU Tao
China Securities (International) Finance Holding Company Limited
Re-appointed Members
CAI Hongbin
The University of Hong Kong
(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)
JIA Hongrui
SPDB International Holdings Limited
(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)
LI Tong
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)
MEYER Phillip
Oasis Management Company Limited
(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)
NG Siu-mui, Fion
Chief Group Limited
(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)
TSE Yung-hoi, BBS
BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Limited
(Member since 1 June 2021, re-appointed for a third term in 2025.)
WONG Tsu-hing, Harold, JP
Dah Sing Bank Limited
(Member since 1 June 2023, re-appointed for a second term in 2025.)
Outgoing Members
WONG Wai Man, June
YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred