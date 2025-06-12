The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has updated its list of suspicious websites subject to regulatory scrutiny.

These are flagged bacause among other factors "Suspicious website operators often use names similar to legitimate companies to confuse investors", according to the SFC.

The latest added to the list include:

Name Suspicious websites Date of regulatory warning Reason https://ibkrlogin.top/ (New) https://ibkrlogin.top/ 12 June 2025 The website is not associated with Interactive Brokers Hong Kong Limited, which is an SFC-licensed corporation. PJT Academy (New) (i) https://www.pjtgoldkh.cc

(ii) http://isueyryse.top

(iii) http://trlnlty.xyz

(iv) http://accountskze.top

(v) http://bg268.top

(vi) http://czgsw6.shop/user

(vii) http://tiudn353m.top

(viii) http://unlockyk.top 11 June 2025 The company and the websites are not associated with PJT Partners (HK) Limited, which is an SFC-licensed corporation.

Further information is available from the regulator website at https://www.sfc.hk/en/