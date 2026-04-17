HDH Investment Services enters liquidation

Dina Devalia and Tom Parish of insolvency firm Quantuma Advisory Limited have been appointed as joint liquidators.

On 20 January 2026, HDH agreed to stop carrying out any regulated activity. This was because the Financial Conduct Authority - the UK regulator - was concerned that HDH may have given unsuitable financial advice to some of its customers, potentially leading to financial loss.

The firm remains subject to supervisory oversight and FCA rules, and the regulator is working closely with the joint liquidators.

If you or any clients are a customer of the firm, the FCA has recommended contacting the liquidators. If the firm is declared in default, customers will be able to make claims to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.