Hayfin hires head of investments from Goldman Sachs

Alternatives asset management platform Hayfin has hired Michael Marsh as head of investments from Goldman Sachs, where he worked for two decades, most recently as head of capital solutions for EMEA.

He was appointed as a partner at Goldman in 2014 and previously served as global co-head of credit finance and alternative capital solutions. In his new role at Hayfin, Marsh will assume responsibility for the day‑to‑day leadership of Hayfin’s investing businesses.

Mark Tognolini, co-CEO at Hayfin, said: “Mike is a truly entrepreneurial business-builder and we’re delighted that he’ll be bringing a unique combination of strategic vision, deep market experience and hands-on commercial execution to his new role as Head of Investments at Hayfin.

"His appointment is part of our ongoing investment in Hayfin’s talent and platform. He will complement our senior leadership group as we focus on delivering continued robust investment performance for our clients, and growth across our investment businesses.”