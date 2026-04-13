Hansard unveils bitcoin ETF

Hansard has rolled out a bitcoin ETF through its Hansard Unit-linked Fund.

The Hansard International iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, from BlackRock, is a regulated ETF with 100% allocation to Bitcoin, available through Hansard’s Ascend and Future Focus products.

The ETF seeks to reflect the performance of the price of bitcoin rather than acquiring, holding and trading bitcoin directly on a peer-to-peer or other basis or via a digital asset exchange

“The launch builds on our growing range of low-cost ETF-linked internal funds, which provides access to a wide spread of global markets and themes,” a Hansard spokesperson said.

“We’re pleased to continue expanding the investment choice available, ensuring the platform keeps pace with evolving market opportunities and client demand.”