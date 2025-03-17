Hansard Global founder and president Leonard Polonsky dies

Hansard Global today (17 March) announced the death (at the age of 97) of its founder, controlling shareholder (under the Leonard Polonsky Revocable Trust) and president, Dr Leonard Polonsky CBE.

Dr Polonsky died on Friday 14 March at his home in New York surrounded by loved ones, the statement said.

Dr Polonsky began working in financial services in New York in 1955, gaining experience of working in Rome, Frankfurt and Zurich, before establishing Liberty Life Assurance Company Limited in London in 1970. Hansard Global plc, its successor, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2006.

A keen philanthropist, Dr Polonsky's legacy will live on through the Polonsky Foundation, a UK-registered charity which supports higher education, cultural heritage and the arts in the UK, the USA, Israel and Europe.

Dr Polonsky's commitment to giving back was recognised in 2013, when he was named a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable services by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Known for his charm and creativity, his tireless enthusiasm for Hansard's business and industry, and his deep interest in Hansard's people, Dr Polonsky lived a remarkably full life, earning the respect and admiration of business colleagues, academics and philanthropic beneficiaries across the world.

The Leonard Polonsky Revocable Trust continues to hold Dr Polonsky's shares in the company and is now the controlling shareholder. This Trust was established in 2018 to provide for the orderly control of the shares in the event of Dr Polonsky's death or incapacity.

The statement concluded: "Policyholders, advisers, employees and all other key stakeholders of the business are assured that, despite this sad news, Hansard will continue to operate as usual.

"The management and staff of Hansard share their deepest condolences with Dr Polonsky's family and friends at this sad time."