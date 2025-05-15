Guinness Global Investors has opened its Dublin office, signalling its commitment to increasing fund management within the EU and strengthening its presence in Europe.

The office, located in Merrion Square, is home to a new subsidiary, Guinness Asset Management (Ireland) Ltd (GAMIL).

Guinness has been managing Irish-domiciled funds since 2007 and has established strong relationships with the Central Bank of Ireland and local service providers.

The establishment of a Dublin office reflects the firm’s strategic ambition to expand its European reach and increase levels of efficiency and services for clients. GAMIL has a dedicated Head of Compliance & Risk (Ireland) and a Head of Finance (Ireland).

Edward Guinness, CEO, Guinness Global Investors said: “Our Dublin office will enhance our ability to serve European clients, providing them with improved access to our strategies, and a stronger foundation for long-term investment success.”

This expansion reinforces Guinness Global Investors’ commitment to expanding its presence in Europe, ensuring investors benefit from its proven expertise in asset management.