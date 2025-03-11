Guernsey-headquartered Dominion Group has officially opened its new office in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the Middle East region.

This strategic expansion includes the establishment of a Representative Office in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with George Skinner appointed as our Representative Office Principal, it said in a statement on 10 March.

Since 2018, the Dominion Group has operated a fintech platform serving global clients through financial advisors, aiming to make investments more accessible to a broader audience through its investment vehicle.

With approximately 20,000 accounts created worldwide, the Guernsey-based firm is a strong investor in technology.

In 2023, Dominion signed a strategic partnership with Pacific Asset Management.

The statement said: "Our new office in Dubai underscores our dedication to being closer to our partners in the Middle East, enhancing our ability to provide exceptional service and support.

"By establishing a presence in this dynamic region, we aim to elevate our value proposition, offering advisors and clients globally access to a state-of-the-art investment platform.

"To celebrate this momentous occasion, we hosted a cocktail launch event last Thursday at Fogo de

Chao."