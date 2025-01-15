Global wealth management group GSB has hired Hugh Johnson as chief operating officer of GSB, based in the company’s London office.

He will support the company’s expansion and growth across all GSB operations. He has previously held roles senior roles at The Fry Group and global financial services firm Sanlam.

At the Fry Group Johnson served as global head of operations. With teams across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia, he was accountable for driving the evolution and integration of a multi-service, multi-jurisdiction proposition.

At Sanlam, he was head of proposition in the wealth division, where he led the design and delivery of the service proposition and managed teams across front and back-office.

He has led several projects to deliver an evolving technology, process and system automation and client experience.

Ross Whatnall, founding partner of GSB said: “We are delighted to welcome Hugh to the GSB team. His experience in delivering client-focused solutions is exceptional. Having re-vamped service propositions through and created initiatives to simplify the advice process, we’re excited to build further on GSB’s valued service offering.”

Johnson’s hire comes after the double appointment of Paul Waterman and Craig Holding who joined GSB’s Wealth division based in Dubai late last year.

Financial services group GSB consists of GSB Wealth, GSB Private and GSB Capital.