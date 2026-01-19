Global fund services provider Langham Hall has appointed Richard James as head of Europe.

James, who joined Langham Hall in April 2024, assumes the role in addition to his current position as head of UK to support jurisdictional teams as the business continues to grow across regions and service lines.

Langham Hall has also appointed Alan O’Neill to the newly created role of global chief of staff. O’Neill, previously managing partner at the firm, will work across the business to build on and scale Langham Hall’s approach to developing and progressing people alongside the operational systems and technology that support client services.

Overall Langham Hall has made 143 promotions globally in 2026 as it continues to invest in the expertise and development of teams across Europe, the US and Asia through its apprenticeship model.

James said: “I am looking forward to working even more closely with colleagues across Europe to support clients with consistent delivery and hands-on senior leadership, particularly as expectations around governance, reporting and data continue to rise.”

Rob Short, managing partner, added: “Richard’s expanded remit strengthens leadership across Europe and reinforces the partner-led service model our clients value and Alan’s appointment as chief of staff adds further capacity to support our people and operational priorities as we grow.

“Alongside this year’s promotions, these updates reflect our long-term investment in capability and in the foundations that support consistent, high-quality delivery.”