Gaw Capital, the Hong Kong-based investor, is looking to build on its recent announcement around a residential building investment in Abu Dhabi, with an eye to further investments in the Middle East region, according to media reports citing Reuters.

The firm announced on 13 May that its property private equity arm Gaw Capital Partners was acquiring a residential building at Mamsha Gardens on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi for a net prices of around $150m.

And previously on 8 November 2024, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Expo City Dubai and Lingang Group to study the feasibility of creating, operating and managing the Expo Life Science Park. Located in Expo City Dubai, the former venue of the 2020 World Expo and a key hub on the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, the Expo Life Science Park is designed to advance Dubai’s life sciences ecosystem.

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets & Co-chair of Alternative Investments, Member of Investment Committee, has been quoted saying that the firm can act as a source of expertise and 'bridge' for the likes of their existing tenants who wish to expand into the region.