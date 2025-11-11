Franklin Templeton has partnered with DBS Bank to launch the first money market fund with a tokenised register in Singapore.

The Franklin Onchain US Dollar Short-Term Money Market fund is available to DBS Bank’s wealth clients and accredited investors following approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Retail access to the fund is slated for the first quarter of 2026.

The tokenised fund facilitates fractional ownership and a lower minimum investment threshold of US$20, which Franklin Templeton says has the potential to democratise access to high-quality, blockchain-integrated investment strategies.

Through blockchain technology and Franklin Templeton's proprietary Benji Technology Platform, the group says the fund provides investors with real-time fund data, liquidity, daily yield accrual, and accessibility.