Franklin Templeton has entered into an agreement on cooperation to merge its local Polish entity, Templeton Asset Management (Poland), the management company of its locally-domiciled UCITS funds with Quercus, an independent Polish asset manager with $1.9bn in AUM as of 30 April 2025.

The completion of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including court and shareholder approvals.

Franklin Templeton and Quercus will enter into a strategic cooperation agreement and Franklin Templeton will become a 9% shareholder in Quercus TFI S.A. through a combination of shares issued in consideration of the merger and newly issued shares to be acquired by Franklin Templeton.

Sandeep Singh, head of CEEMEA & India said: “The merger will allow us to better serve our Polish investors by focusing our efforts on distributing our global management capabilities while they gain broader access to local investment expertise with a leading Polish asset manager.

"In the future, we will focus our efforts on distributing our Luxembourg-domiciled fund range to Polish investors. We are delighted that in Quercus we have found a strategic local partner with the scope to leverage our global strategies whenever appropriate. Through the merger, we are excited to expand our current cooperation with Xelion, a leading independent distribution platform which is 75% owned by Quercus and has approximately 160 financial advisers.”

He added: “Poland remains a key strategic market for our Eastern Europe business, and we maintain a sizeable employee base in Poznan.”

Sebastian Buczek, CEO and main shareholder of Quercus TFI S.A said: “We are thrilled to have Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers, as a substantial shareholder in Quercus. We hope this partnership will strengthen our market position and accelerate our growth, especially through expanding relationships with the largest Polish banks.

"In addition, Franklin Templeton’s Luxembourg-domiciled flagship funds will add greater diversity to our product offerings.”