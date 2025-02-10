Franklin Templeton is expanding its range of ETFs with the listing of 10 new products on the SIX, giving a total of 32 ETFs available to Swiss investors.

Christian Leger (pictured), head of Switzerland, Franklin Templeton, said: "We are very pleased that the entire range of Franklin Templeton UCITS ETFs is now available on the Swiss stock exchange. This decision reflects our commitment to offering Swiss investors diverse and innovative investment solutions including ETFs. With each new strategy, regardless of the fund vehicle, we aim to provide greater accessibility and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Giovanna Cilia, ETF Sales Switzerland, added: "Franklin Templeton's global ETF platform empowers investors to achieve their desired outcomes through a range of indexed and active ETFs. Backed by the strength and resources of one of the world's largest asset managers, the global ETF platform has approximately $35 billion in assets under management worldwide (as of 31 December 2024)."

The 10 products are: