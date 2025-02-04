Franklin Templeton is pleased to announce that Alexandre Mincier has joined the firm as Head of Insurance EMEA.

Based in London, Mincier (pictured) reports into Matthew Williams, head of institutional, EMEA.

In his new role, Mincier will drive the strategic development for Franklin Templeton’s insurance business across the EMEA region, with a primary focus on continental Europe and the UK. He will partner closely with Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers and local distribution teams to develop investment strategies to improve client outcomes.

Williams said: “Alexandre's appointment demonstrates our commitment to increasing our insurance footprint. With over $170bn in insurance assets globally, we are well positioned to partner closely with insurance clients to deliver innovative solutions.

"Alexandre’s deep insurance knowledge and strong client relationships will be crucial as we continue to grow in this market. With 20 years industry experience, his extensive knowledge and valuable insights will position Franklin Templeton well in the EMEA insurance market.”

Mincier added: “I am thrilled to join Franklin Templeton and be part of a team that is dedicated to creating innovative investment solutions for insurers. Alongside Franklin Templeton’s investment offering, the firm equips its clients with tools, services, and knowledge ranging from consulting services, macro insights and thought leadership, educational solutions and access to its digital assets ecosystem.

"These services are designed to support new trends and challenges that clients face in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

Mincier joins Franklin Templeton from Eurazeo where he was head of strategic insurance since 2022.

Prior to that role, he was global head of insurance asset management at Invesco. Before that, Mincier was global CIO for HSBC Insurance and has also held various senior leadership positions at AXA Group and DEXIA Investment Bank.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Finance and Actuary from ENSAE Paris, and a Master’s Degree (DEA) in Algorithms and Telecommunications from ENST Paris.