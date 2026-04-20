Franklin Templeton has made two appointments within its US offshore business as the group seeks to scale its presence in one of its key growth markets.

Joseph Arrieta joins as senior sales executive (external wholesaler) for the Northeastern US territory and Angelita Fuentes has been hired as internal wholesaler in Miami, effective immediately. Both will report to head of US offshore Marcus Vinicius.

Franklin Templeton said its US offshore business “represents a key strategic pillar for serving a diverse and increasingly sophisticated international client base through a cross-border model that connects investors to global opportunities”.

Based in New York, Arrieta will be responsible for leading offshore coverage of the Northeastern US territory, including hubs such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and Toronto, and will work closely with Florida-based internal wholesaler Jack Leung. Arrieta was previously external wholesaler at Voya Investment Management.

Fuentes – who also joins from Voya IM – will work alongside senior sales executive Dolores Ayarra and vice president, sales executive Rafael Galíndez, supporting coverage of banks, wire houses, and independent advisers across Florida, Texas, San Diego and Arizona.

Vinicius said: “The US Offshore market is a strategic priority for Franklin Templeton and a key driver of our future growth.

“As clients increasingly look to consolidate relationships with a reduced number of partners who can offer comprehensive solutions across asset classes and vehicles, we are continuing to invest in our team and capabilities to meet those needs.

“The addition of Joseph and Angelita strengthens our ability to deliver a more integrated, client-centric experience across this dynamic and global client base.”