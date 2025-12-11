Invesco's former head of EMEA sustainable and impact investing has launched an investment platform providing professional investors with emerging markets-based investment solutions by connecting them financial institutions in the regions.

T50, an Irish ICAV, aims to address the structural challenges that have historically prevented corporates and infrastructure projects in emerging markets from accessing global capital, founder Hamid Asseffar says.

Through a solutions-driven approach, T50 will collaborate with leading financial institutions in emerging markets to deliver innovative and scalable products tailored to address the challenges investors face deploying capital to these markets.

Asseffar said a significant amount of capital is needed in the developing world as it continues industrialising and urbanising, and connecting international investors with those markets through modern institutional class products is key.

“We see interesting opportunities in the region that are not yet able to attract the attention of institutional investors and a lack of investment vehicles providing alternative sources of capital,” he said.

“Often opportunities are bankable but located in sub investment grade countries with substantial currency risk, putting them outside the comfort zone of most banks and fiduciaries, but solutions exist to tackle those market structure issues.”

He added: “We will partner with market leaders to craft differentiated strategies and help investors efficiently capture those untapped investment opportunities in what we believe will be tomorrow’s most dynamic markets, blending financial performance with lasting positive impact.”

Asseffar spent six years at Invesco and previously held roles at Amundi and Credit Suisse. T50 is headquartered in London.