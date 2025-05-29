First Eagle Investments has announced the appointment of Rémi Casals as Executive Managing Director, Head of International Wealth Solutions (IWS).

Casals leads the team responsible for the firm’s international wholesale distribution business, which comprises approximately $10 billion in assets through its partnership with Amundi Asset Management and its Ireland-based ICAV investment offerings. He joins the firm’s Partnership Committee and reports directly to Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently he was Global Head of Fixed Income Business at Vontobel Asset Management, where he led a team focused on marketing fixed income investments to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutions.

Before that, he held executive and senior distribution roles at Aviva Investors, Rogge Global Partners, AXA Investment Managers and BlackRock, with a focus on European and international markets.

Besides leading the team responsible for distributing First Eagle strategies across non-US wealth channels, Casals will be assisting the development of a global growth strategy for First Eagle, as it seeks to expand outside the US to deliver actively managed investment solutions worldwide.

Mehdi Mahmud said: "Rémi brings a wealth of experience across products and market segments. I expect his leadership skills to further our efforts to broaden our reach in markets outside the US."

Casals said: "First Eagle has a well-established reputation for thoughtful, long-term investing and a strong commitment to client outcomes. I’m excited to join the firm at a time of growing global opportunities. I look forward to deepening our relationships with wealth partners and expanding access to First Eagle’s distinctive strategies."