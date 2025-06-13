Richard Brindley has been appointed as a non-executive Chairman of FIM Capital Limited (FIM), the company has announced.

Brindley has over 40 years’ experience in the finance industry starting his career with NatWest Bank in the UK. In 1997 Richard moved to the Isle of Man to head up NatWest Sales and Service divisions and was also Managing Director of Lombard Manx Ltd and Isle of Man Bank Leasing Ltd, two wholly owned debt/financing subsidiaries. Recruited to Close Brothers in 2001 he became the Senior Director on the Isle of Man where their principal activities were wealth management, banking, custody and trust and company administration. He also had responsibility for the International Business Development team for the Close Asset Management businesses.

Since 2013, Brindley has been involved in several startups including as Director of the Assured Fund Limited and a consultant and Director to the Guernsey regulated Equity Bridge Asset Management group of companies.

Brindley said: "I am very excited to be joining the FIM team at this pivotable stage in their development. I have watched the business strategy, momentum, and success from afar and was delighted to be approached to be one of the candidates for this excellent opportunity. The FIM mission, vision and values resonate with my own and I’m keen to assist the board and team in taking the business to the next level. It’s a very exciting time indeed."

David Bushe, CEO FIM Capital Limited, said "It is an absolute pleasure to welcome a candidate of Richard’s experience and calibre to the FIM Capital board. Richard’s energy, enthusiasm and professionalism will help take FIM to the next level and is infectious! I look forward to the benefits Richard brings to the FIM board, team, and clients. Our mission to offer exemplary services to all our clients is front and centre and a prerequisite for all of FIM’s exciting growth plans across our investment management and fund administration services."