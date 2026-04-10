Fifth Annual II Connect 2026 registration open for May 19 London event

The Fifth Annual II Connect 2026 event returns on Tuesday 19 May with registration now open with free event tickets to II partners and subscribers and readers.

II Connect 2026 is Money Map Media's London event for the UK, European and international cross-border financial services advice and wealth management world with a series of speakers and panel sessions on offer, but in a more focused and impactful format available for delegates for the first time.

Offshore bonds, international pensions and the recent geopolitical chaos's impact on investments on the menu at II's London event. As usual there will also be a strong Isle of Man theme with a number of sponsors and partners from the island and Finance Isle of Man returning as the event's jurisdiction partner once again.

This exclusive networking event – at Browns, Covent Garden London on May 19, will start later than usual with an 11:30am registration ahead of the event at 12pm with a specially curated event and banquet style lunch which will finish with networking drinks at 3pm.

As is now a tradition, II Connect will follow the annual FEIFA Conference which takes place the previous day on Monday 18 May, 2026 with II sister title International Adviser taking part at that event as a media partner.

There are limited spaces available for II Connect 2026 on a first come, first serviced basis for this year's event. Full details of speakers, sponsors and panel sessions will be revealed across the coming week

To register your interest in this exclusive event please click here.