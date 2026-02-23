Fidelity International is launching a range of active, passive and blended model portfolios with global diversification to meet client demand.

Fidelity WealthBuilder MPS is built around three complementary portfolio ranges, each comprising seven modelled portfolios with defined risk and return parameters.

The Active range targets enhanced returns through high-conviction active management; the Blended range combines active and passive strategies to deliver global diversification across market cycles; and the Passive Plus range actively selects low-cost passive strategies from leading managers.

The portfolios can incorporate both Fidelity and third-party strategies across UK, European, US, Japanese, emerging market and global equities, global bonds and specialist alternatives.

Fidelity WealthBuilder MPS will be supported by 10 exclusive managed funds that serve as core holdings across the portfolios. The managed fund framework supports competitive fees, with underlying ongoing charges figures ranging from 0.10% to 0.55% and a discretionary fund management fee of between 0.10% and 0.15%.

Portfolio managers Caroline Shaw and Chris Forgan will be supported by a 100-strong multi-asset team including research analysts with over 30 years’ experience and assets under management and administration of $86bn globally.

All portfolios are independently rated by Defaqto, Dynamic Planner, FinaMetrica, Mabel Insights and Synaptic.

The MPS launches in mid-April across a range of distribution platforms including Fidelity Adviser Solutions, Quilter, Aberdeen, Aviva and Transact, among others.

Dennis Pellerito, head of wholesale at Fidelity International, said: “Model portfolio services represent a structural evolution in UK wealth management, and clients are demanding access to institutional-quality investment expertise through scalable, risk-rated solutions.”

Graham Folley, head of model portfolio service and intermediary solutions at Fidelity International, added: “The managed fund structure truly differentiates this proposition. It gives our portfolio managers broader access to asset classes, investment vehicles and specialist strategies, allowing them to construct portfolios with greater precision and flexibility.

“For advisers and their clients, this means access to a wider opportunity set, dynamic asset allocation and competitive pricing, all within a robust, risk-rated framework designed to support long-term financial outcomes.”