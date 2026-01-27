Federated Hermes is planning to open a Hong Kong office to capitalise on the region’s rapidly growing wealth market as client portfolios grow more sophisticated and distribution models shift towards long-term partnerships.

The plans, which were revealed at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong yesterday (26 January), are part of the firm’s strategic expansion as it looks to deepen relationships with private banks, family offices, wealth intermediaries and institutional investors across the Asia-Pacific region.

Federated Hermes already has regional offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney and has maintained a presence in the region since 2010.

The firm’s Asia strategy is based on a consultative distribution model and aligning its investment capabilities, research insights and global networks with the evolving needs of wealth clients navigating increasingly complex market environments.

Jim Roland, head of distribution for Asia Pacific at Federated Hermes, said Federated Hermes will focus on securing licensing approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and completing the required registrations this year.

He added: “Hong Kong’s position as a premier international wealth and asset management hub makes it a natural location for Federated Hermes’ expansion.

“The office will enhance the firm’s on-the-ground client coverage and support its long-term regional growth strategy across both wealth and institutional channels.

“Establishing a presence in Hong Kong enables us to work even more closely with partners and clients on the ground, providing localised service and expertise.”